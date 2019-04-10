San Antonio International Airport holds Fiesta student art contest

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport’s Arts, Culture and Music Department is holding its second annual Fiesta Student Art Contest, a press release said.

All local students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to submit paintings, drawings, prints, collages, sculptures, Microsoft paint scribbles or photography.

The deadline to submit entries is April 28.

“The contest is for students interested in revealing their artistic talents inspired by the city’s annual Fiesta celebration. The colorful, creative and vibrant art will be on display for travelers to enjoy for an entire year,” Matt Evans, arts, culture and music specialist said.

Continue reading below for more information on the submission process, the judging criteria and the rules and regulations.

Submission Process:

1. Visit www.facebook.com/SATairport and post a picture of the artwork.

2. Caption the image with the name of the artist, age, title, medium and size

3. Use two identifying hashtags - #MySATFiesta (so your piece is identified as an entry and #thetitleofyourpiece.

Example: Name: Jane Doe, Age 15, Description: Fiesta Party, Oil and Canvas, 15 X 18 #MySATFiesta #FiestaParty

Judging Criteria:

A panel will choose work based on the following criteria:

1. How well does the piece represent what it is depicting?

2. Does the piece display originality and imagination?

3. Personal aesthetic appraisal of the artwork.

In addition, the piece receiving the most likes and shares during Fiesta will receive the “People’s Choice Award”. Likes and shares must be generated organically. The use of sponsored ads is prohibited. Winners will be announced via the SAT Facebook page no later than May 5th.

Rules and Regulations:

1. All family friendly varieties of visual art that can be hung on a wall will be considered acceptable submissions. This includes paintings, drawings, photographs, etc.

2. Winners will have their art displayed for an entire year.

3. Art can be posted directly to the San Antonio International Airport Facebook page or through a message to the page. Include the artist’s name, age and description of submission.

4. The contest is only open to San Antonio and surrounding area students in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

5. Art must be family friendly because it will be placed in the airport.

6. During the contest, images will be posted to the City of San Antonio social media pages. These selections will not be made by the judges and may or may not correspond with their opinions. All artists will be fully credited in these posts.

7. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with

Facebook. By submitting you understand that you are providing your information to the City of San Antonio’s Aviation Department and not to Facebook. By participating in this contest you agree to a complete release of Facebook from any claims.

8. Artwork must be done by the student credited for the work. Artwork that does not follow this rule will be disqualified from the content.

