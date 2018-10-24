San Antonio kindergarten teacher fired for 'unacceptable discipline techniques'

A kindergarten teacher at KIPP Un Mundo Academy has been fired for "unacceptable discipline techniques."

School officials sent a letter home to parents last week informing them that Daniela Martinez had been terminated.

The letter stated that the discipline techniques Martinez used violated the employee code of conduct at the school.

"Ms. Martinez no longer works for KIPP Texas Public Schools. We have contacted law enforcement and Child Protective Services to report the incident," the letter stated.

School officials confirmed the termination in a statement to KSAT.

KIPP Un Mundo is a K-4 grade dual language academy on Commerce Street, west of downtown. The school's website says there are 40 teachers and 636 students at the school.

