San Antonio lawmaker to host trigger lock giveaway

SAN ANTONIO - State Rep. Roland Gutierrez will host a trigger lock giveaway from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Mission Library.

"Trigger locks are considered a recommended best practice for securing firearms by the NRA (National Rifle Association), Texas DPS (Department of Public Safety), U.S. Army, and others. This $10 piece of metal and plastic can mean the difference between life and death, and we want to do our part to make these available to San Antonio families. It is the most basic step a gun owner can take, and we plan to make this the first of many," Gutierrez, a Democrat from San Antonio, said.

Related: 'I'm not trying to take anybody's guns away': Rep. calls for special session to address gun violence

Gutierrez said he bought 100 top-rated gun trigger locks and will make them available on a first come, first served basis. If the demand exceeds the supply, a waitlist will be available so that people can be notified when more become available.

"Obviously I'm just one person, but we are going to do our part," Gutierrez said. "Among children, 89% of unintentional shootings occur in the home. As a father, that is a sobering statistic that I feel compelled to do something about. We have to do something."





Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.