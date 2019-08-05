San Antonio man, 47, airlifted after rollover crash on IH-37

SAN ANTONIO - A 47-year-old San Antonio man was airlifted to University Hospital with severe injuries following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Atascosa County, according to Sheriff David Soward.

Soward said the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was rushed to hospital by AirLIFE at around 4:30 p.m. The driver was not injured, Soward said.

The rollover crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 37 between Coughran and Leal roads.

Soward said the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 are closed as troopers work to investigate what caused the rollover crash.

A viewer shared to KSAT that traffic in the affected area is backed up for miles.

