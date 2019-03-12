SA man accused of beating up stepdad over bad cable reception

SAN ANTONIO - A 36-year-old San Antonio man was arrested after police say he beat up his stepdad because their cable box had poor reception.

David Joseph Samudio was taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of injury to elderly causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, police responded to a home where the victim, a 65-year-old man, told police he had just been beaten up by his stepson, Samudio.

When Samudio became upset about the cable box, the man said he walked outside to his backyard to avoid an argument with him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Samudio, however, followed his stepdad to the backyard and began punching him in the face, causing swelling to his forehead, a small cut and a bloody nose, the affidavit said.

Before officers arrived at the home for the report of family violence, police said Samudio took off in his vehicle.

According to online records, Samudio is still in the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $5,000.

Samudio has previous arrests on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a prohibited knife.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.