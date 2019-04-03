SA man accused of sending explicit texts to teen girl

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested after police said an investigation revealed he was sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said the girl's father called police on Nov. 28 to report John Gabriel Robles, 46, had been sending "sexually explicit content" to his daughter.

The man told police his daughter had been acting strangely and secretive while texting on her phone. The phone number she was texting belonged to Robles, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said several text messages, including a photo from Robles to the girl, were found in the phone's memory.

After a grand jury subpoena was served to Sprint earlier this year, records showed the phone number the girl had been texting belonged to a person named Jhon Robeles (sic), the holder for a Boost prepaid account, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Robles has known the girl for several years.

Robles is facing a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor with the intent to meet and engage in sexual conduct, according to online records.

Online records show Robles was released from the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday after posting a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.