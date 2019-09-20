San Antonio man accused of sexually abusing boy, 7, for years

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested after he confessed to investigators of sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy for years, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Martin Calzoncin Garza II, 23, was taken into custody Monday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Sept. 15, the boy's mother filed a police report with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after her son told her that he was sexually abused by Garza, according to an arrest affidavit.

The mother was instructed by authorities to take her son to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio, where the boy made an outcry to a forensic nurse that was consistent to what he told his mother, the affidavit said.

A sexual assault examination of the boy was conducted at the hospital.

Garza, a relative of the boy, later provided a full confession, detailing the sexual assault to investigators, according to the affidavit.

"(Garza) said that (Sept. 15) was not the first time he had sexual interactions with the child victim. (Garza) said the sexual contact began three to four years ago," a BCSO investigator said in the affidavit.

Garza has since been released from the Bexar County Jail after posting $75,000 bail.

