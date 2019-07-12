SA man kidnapped, burned, brutally beat girlfriend for days: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man kidnapped his girlfriend and brutally beat and burned her for days because he thought she was cheating on him, according to an investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Jon Torres, a 35-year-old convicted felon, is facing several felony charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

Online court records show Torres was also wanted on separate charges of continuous sex abuse of a child and felon in possession of a firearm.

((WARNING: Details may be disturbing))

Torres hit the victim over the course of two days with a tire iron, a headrest from his 2003 Mitsubishi Galant and a propane tank, according to an arrest affidavit.

At some point during the assault, which started May 3, Torres burned the victim and stabbed her in the thigh, the affidavit said.

The victim told deputies when Torres stopped at a convenience store May 5, she asked him if she could leave, but he placed a knife to her throat and said, "I'll kill you if you leave," the affidavit said.

Deputies said the woman was suffering from swelling -- including bruising to her eye -- burn injuries to her arm and a stab wound to her thigh.

Deputies said she was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her updated condition is unknown.

Torres was taken into custody Thursday morning and remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond has been remanded by a judge.

Online records show Torres was a given a six-month prison sentence in 2013 for possession of a controlled substance.

Torres has previously been arrested for theft and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to online records.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime, click here for resources.

