SA man arrested after McDonald's manager beaten, threatened with gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 25-year-old man accused of beating up a McDonald's manager in the restaurant's parking lot and threatening him with a gun during the assault.

Yave Gutierrez was taken into custody Nov. 10 and is facing a second-degree felony.

Police responded to a Far West Side McDonald's in the 9300 block of Culebra Road for a fight with a gun report.

The victim told police he went outside to move his co-worker's car who Gutierrez had been threatening, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man said when he got out of his co-worker's car, Gutierrez and his friend pulled up, got out of their vehicle and began beating him.

When he tried to get up, the man said Gutierrez's friend lifted his shirt and flashed a gun while they were taunting and circling him, according to the affidavit.

Gutierrez and the unidentified man took off before police arrived. It is unclear whether police are still looking for the second man.

According to online records, Gutierrez has an arrest record that dates back to 2011, including an assault charge and spent over two months in jail.

Gutierrez is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

