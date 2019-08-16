San Antonio man arrested after police pull him over with 16-year-old runaway

SAN ANTONIO - Universal City police arrested a man Wednesday after officers said he was pulled over with a half-dressed 16-year-old runaway girl in his car.

William Shandore, 33, is charged with sexual assault of a child, Bexar County Jail records show.

On July 31, Universal City police initiated a traffic stop on Shandore. They found a 16-year-old girl with a Los Angeles Lakers jersey "and her undergarments exposed" in the passenger seat, according to the arrest affidavit.

Shandore told police she was 18 and they had been dating for a few days, while the girl told police she was his family friend, according to the affidavit.

When police ran the girl's information, they discovered she had been reported as a missing person in San Antonio. The girl admitted her age to police and said Shandore knew she was 16, according to the affidavit.

Later, the girl told detectives that she had met Shandore at her apartment complex and gave him her number. She then ran away from home and stayed with Shandore for several days, according to the affidavit. She also told detectives she and Shandore had sex in San Antonio and Corpus Christi.

Shandore posted his $75,000 bail and was released from jail Thursday, records showed.

