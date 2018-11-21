San Antonio man arrested for shooting, torturing cat

SAN ANTONIO - Donald Martin, 77, is facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting a cat in the neck at the Spanish Oaks Apartments in the 3000 block of Cripple Creek.

The incident occurred on Nov. 12 when witnesses say Martin began shooting at a group of cats from his second floor balcony.

The cats are cared for by apartment residents, according to a spokesperson with Animal Care Services.

A one-year-old female, gray tabby cat was hit in the neck and died shortly afterwards despite Good Samaritans efforts to help her.

Martin was arrested Tuesday morning by the San Antonio Police Department's North Patrol Property Crimes Unit who is working with ACS investigators.

Animal cruelty is a state jail felony punishable by two years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.