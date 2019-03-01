SA man drops wallet with ID during home burglary, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man accused of stealing a car and several other high-priced items after burglarizing a home left police a helpful tip -- a wallet containing his identification card.

Police said Raymon Mourra, 21, was taken into custody Sept. 11 by troopers after he and another man were spotted in a stolen 2016 Nissan Sentra in Kansas, Missouri.

The man told troopers he and Mourra were heading to Colorado and were taking turns driving. They were both arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two days prior to Mourra's arrest, a man called San Antonio police saying his home had been burglarized while he and his family were at a music concert.

Mourra was able to gain entry to the home through a back bedroom window, and as he crawled through it, his wallet fell out, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the man's daughter found the wallet, which contained Mourra's ID, on the ground.

The man reported two LG televisions, an HP laptop, cellphones and several credit cards were stolen from his home. Police later recovered some of the stolen items from a vacant apartment, the affidavit said.

Mourra was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday for burglary habitation by force and other unrelated charges.

According to jail records, Mourra was also wanted out of Webb County in Laredo for several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Mourra's bail has been remanded, according to online records.

