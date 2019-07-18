San Antonio man drowns in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas - A San Antonio man drowned in Canyon Lake on Wednesday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses reportedly saw Cary Guffey, 53, flip out of his float at approximately 3:30 p.m. and not resurface.

The CCSO and the Canyon Lake Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1200 block of Comal Park Road and found the victim's body at approximately 4 p.m.

Guffey was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is the third reported drowning of a San Antonio resident in the last week.

Search crews found the body of a missing San Antonio man in the Guadalupe River on July 11 and another man drowned at Mustang Island Beach on Tuesday.

