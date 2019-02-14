San Antonio man found dead in Houston

HOUSTON - The body of a San Antonio man who disappeared from a Houston hospital was found Wednesday morning at a construction site at the Texas Medical Center.

Stanley Spigel, 73, was from San Antonio.

Spigel's body was found about 6:30 a.m. at 6411 Fannin St., the address of Memorial Hermann Hospital. Officials said Spigel was the subject of a missing persons report in a Houston Police Department case after he disappeared from Houston Methodist Hospital, according to our news partner, KPRC-TV in Houston.

Spigel was last seen Tuesday at Houston Methodist Hospital near the construction site, police said.

"One of the workers here at the construction site (was) reporting to work early this morning and when he arrived at work, he discovered the (man) on the ground, said Detective Gordon Sullivan, with the Houston Police Department. "He immediately called the police."

Spigel was wearing regular clothing, police said, adding that they do not believe he was homeless.

Spigel suffered blunt force trauma to his head, authorities said.

Police also said they are not sure how Spigel got inside, since the area is a secure construction site. The area was secured, but police said a person could just jump over the barriers.

Authorities are investigating whether Spigel's death was a homicide or if he could have fallen and hit his head. Authorities said they are waiting for autopsy results to determine an official cause of death.

“At this time, we don’t know if he was killed or not," Sullivan said. "We don’t know if it’s going to be a homicide or a suicide or whatever. We’re still investigating."

Authorities are working on getting surveillance video from the scene.

Memorial Hermann released the following statement about the incident:

"Local law enforcement is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased individual in a closed area of an exterior construction site on the campus. At this time, we do not believe the individual has any connection to the hospital. We are working closely with investigators, and do not have any additional information at this time."

KSAT 2019/KPRC 2019