San Antonio man found guilty of possessing child porn

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was convicted Wednesday of possessing child pornography, officials said.

Jeffrey Clinton Michalik, 44, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He was placed into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following the verdict.

He's set for sentencing at 9 a.m. Dec. 9.

The federal jury convicted Michalik in San Antonio after evidence presented at trial revealed that five images of child pornography were downloaded from a website in Switzerland using the defendant’s secure IP address assigned to his house, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Authorities served a federal search warrant for child pornography at Michalik's house, which is where the defendant admitted viewing child porn on a laptop and provided agents with consent to search that computer, officials said.

The laptop had on it more than 2,500 images and 112 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The majority of the files in question showed children ages 12 and younger, including some who were as young as 3, officials said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

