San Antonio man reported missing at Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are searching for a missing San Antonio man at Canyon Lake.

James Karczewski, 54, was last seen at 7:20 p.m. Saturday near Boat Ramp 21, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The New Braunfels Dive Team and the San Marcos Area Recovery Team are also looking for Karczewski.

He was last seen wearing a blue fishing shirt, black and white shorts and blue Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about Karczewski is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

