San Antonio man sentenced for production of child pornography, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was sentenced Thursday for production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas.

Nicholas Gonzalez-Malven, 31, was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. attorney's office said Gonzalez was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for 10 years after completing his prison term.

Gonzalez took photographs of a child on two separate occasions in 2016 that depicted sexually explicit conduct, according to court records.

Officials said FBI agents recovered the photographs from a phone seized during a separate investigation.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography on June 14, officials said.

