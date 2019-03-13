SA man threatens to kill neighbor for allegedly stealing mom's dog, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill his neighbor after accusing him of stealing his mother's dog.

Gregory Earl Nimock, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, which is a second-degree felony.

On March 3, San Antonio police went to the Crestview Mobile Home Park in the 5800 block of Joiner Drive where the victim, a 31-year-old man, said he was threatened with a gun.

The man said he was home when Nimock approached him and accused him of stealing his mother's dog, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nimock pulled out a handgun and placed it against the victim's head -- which was witnessed by the man's wife -- and threatened to kill him if he didn't return the dog, the affidavit said.

Before officers arrived, Nimock fled on foot, police said.

The couple later identified Nimock as their neighbor and as the suspect who threatened to shoot and kill the man, according to the affidavit.

Nimock was taken into custody on unrelated charges, according to online records.

According to online records, Nimock has a criminal history that dates back to 2012, which includes previous arrests on suspicion of theft, criminal mischief, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

