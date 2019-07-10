SA man writes apology letter to girl after sexual assault, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police received a break in an eight-year-long sex assault case when the suspect confessed he assaulted a girl during Easter weekend in 2011, detectives said.

Police said they found Jose Humberto Cortes, 50, at his work on July 1 and took him to the North Substation for an interview about the crime.

Years prior, the victim -- who was 13 at the time -- told police she was assaulted on April 25, 2011, while Cortes was living with her family.

The girl was asleep when she was awakened by Cortes sexually assaulting her, according to an arrest affidavit.

A month later, the girl said she was instructed by Cortes to tell the police and Child Protective Services about what he had done to her, according to the affidavit. It's unclear why it took eight years for police to arrest Cortes.

During the interview at the police substation, Cortes told detectives he was "always drunk and did not know what happened," the affidavit said.

Cortes confessed to sexually assaulting the girl, saying he "wrote a letter in Spanish to the victim apologizing to her," according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Cortes Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Cortes is still in custody at the Bexar County Jail of lieu of $75,000 bail.

Online records show Cortes has been previously arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and theft.

