San Antonio mom turns passion for creating conchas into business

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio mom is keeping traditions alive this holiday season and has created ornaments shaped like conchas, a Mexican sweet bread.

“It’s something I was born eating with my family all the time,” Iliana Mendez, mother, said.

The company started after Mendez had kids and decided to stay home and spend time with them.

One day, she began painting glass, and that led her to explore ornaments. She turned her kids' room to a working space.

While shopping for glass ornaments to paint she bumped into different-shaped ones.

“After staring at them, they looked a lot like conchas. So I started messing around and playing and making concha ornaments,” Mendez said.

Earlier this year, she created a dozen concha ornaments to see if they would sell at a local event.

“By the first two, three hours, they were just gone,” Mendez said.

She is getting many orders today.

For Mendez, every concha she paints reminds her of family.

“Christmas morning with grandparents, with my parents and now it’s just with my kids. So I’m keeping that same tradition with my kids,” Mendez said.

She hopes those who buy one make long-lasting memories too.

