Is San Antonio the 'most interesting city in America'? Texas Monthly thinks so!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio will be celebrating its 300 birthday next month, and Texas Monthly is honoring the city with its May issue.

The issue declares San Antonio as the mother of all Texas and suggests that it might just be the most interesting city in America.

The cover of the magazine features local artist Cruz Ortiz in front of Mission Concepcion, painting his version of the building.

According to Texas Monthly, the idea for the cover was to showcase the city's rich history alongside its creative future.

Inside the magazine will include pieces with former state senator Leticia Van de Putte, Tim Duncan and a sit-down with several local chefs.

The magazine will go on sale starting on Monday.

