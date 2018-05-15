SA mom wants to bring awareness to dangers of tubing after son drowns

SAN ANTONIO - Josefina Barrios is warning others of the dangers of tubing after she lost her son just before Mother's Day in a tubing accident.

“My son told me a couple hours prior to going, ‘Your Mother’s Day is going to be the best Mother’s Day,’” Barrios said.

Barrios' son, 36-year-old James Flores, was tubing with his friends on the Comal River in New Braunfels May 6 when he drowned.

“One of the people that were on the river said, ‘Man down,'” Barrios said.

When emergency crews arrived, it was too late. His mother said Flores died on the way to the hospital.

“The judge said no autopsy. It’s an accidental death,” Barrios said.

Barrios said her son was a loving and caring friend, brother and son. She said she wants to bring awareness to this issue.

“If they can implement some type of safety -- life jackets,” Barrios said.

Barrios said she doesn’t want this to happen to another parent, which is why she is considering legal action.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.