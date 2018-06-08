San Antonio musician pursued culinary career because of Anthony Bourdain

SAN ANTONIO - The international reaction to Anthony Bourdain's death has been immense, with shock waves felt throughout San Antonio.

Bourdain is the sole reason a local chef and musician followed his dreams.

Music has always been a part of Robert Martinez.

"I was into punk rock. And being in high school at the time, you're kind of the outcast," he said.

At 16 years old, Martinez stumbled upon Anthony Bourdain's book at a store.

"Pretty sure I read it in like three hours. Blazed through that thing. To me, seeing him being a punk rocker, being so intellectual and being able to be a chef kind of blew my mind."

At that moment, Martinez decided to pursue a culinary career.

"I work at Ming's Noodle Bar off Basse and McCullough, and I'm also a student at the Culinary Institute of America San Antonio and I also am working in the restaurant, which is run by the students," he said, proudly.

Martinez is in a metal band called Cosmic Behemoth. He's living his dream that was inspired by a man who is no longer alive.

"Hearing the news, it was pretty heartbreaking," Martinez said about Bourdain's death.

Martinez is taking what his hero taught him and continuing the legacy by passing down the book that first inspired him.

"I let my nephew borrow it because he actually told me he's thinking about cooking," Martinez smiled.

It was Bourdain's energy, his honesty and his individuality that Martinez wants to keep alive.

"He loved being different. He didn't want to be a regular dude," he said.

Bourdain gave people a crucial validation that doing what you love while being yourself is entirely possible.

