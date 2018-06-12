San Antonio makes list of top family destinations for summer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio made the list of top U.S. family destinations for summer 2018.

The list, compiled by TripAdvisor’s family travel site Family Vacation Critic, names 20 cities that are family-friendly destinations for travelers.

San Antonio comes in at No. 18 and is the only Texas city to make the list.

The list is based on proprietary search data, and every destination is already trending this summer, according to a press release.

Read through the full list of family vacation destinations for this summer:

1. Orlando

2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

3. Las Vegas

4. Honolulu

5. Lahaina, Hawaii

6. Miami Beach

7. San Diego

8. Ocean City, Maryland

9. Kissimmee, Florida

10. Wailea, Hawaii

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

12. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

13. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

14. Key West, Florida

15. Anaheim, California

16. Hilton Head, South Carolina

17. Branson, Missouri

18. San Antonio, Texas

19. St. Pete Beach, Florida

20. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

