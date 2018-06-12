San Antonio makes list of top family destinations for summer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio made the list of top U.S. family destinations for summer 2018.
The list, compiled by TripAdvisor’s family travel site Family Vacation Critic, names 20 cities that are family-friendly destinations for travelers.
San Antonio comes in at No. 18 and is the only Texas city to make the list.
The list is based on proprietary search data, and every destination is already trending this summer, according to a press release.
Read through the full list of family vacation destinations for this summer:
1. Orlando
2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
3. Las Vegas
4. Honolulu
5. Lahaina, Hawaii
6. Miami Beach
7. San Diego
8. Ocean City, Maryland
9. Kissimmee, Florida
10. Wailea, Hawaii
11. Virginia Beach, Virginia
12. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
13. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
14. Key West, Florida
15. Anaheim, California
16. Hilton Head, South Carolina
17. Branson, Missouri
18. San Antonio, Texas
19. St. Pete Beach, Florida
20. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
