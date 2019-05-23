News

San Antonio, New Braunfels among fastest-growing cities in United States

Data shows massive population increase for San Antonio

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - People are moving to the southern and western regions of the United States in droves, according to new information release by the U.S. Census Bureau.

San Antonio came in at No. 2 for the largest numeric increase in population between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, Phoenix was No. 1.

Austin, our neighbor to the north, came in at No. 6 for the largest population increase.

New Braunfels scored the No. 2 spot on the list of fastest-growing cities between July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2018, followed by six additional Texas cities, including Frisco, McKinney, Georgetown, Rowlett, Midland and Round Rock.

San Antonio's population increased by 20,824 people in just one year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 15 most populous cities (and their populations) as of July 1, 2018, are:

  1. New York City- 8,398,748
  2. Los Angeles - 3,990,456
  3. Chicago - 2,705,994
  4. Houston - 2,325,502
  5. Phoenix - 1,660,272
  6. Philadelphia - 1,584,138
  7. San Antonio - 1,532,233
  8. San Diego - 1,425,976
  9. Dallas - 1,345,047
  10. San Jose - 1,030,119
  11. Austin - 964,254
  12. Jacksonville - 903,889
  13. Fort Worth - 895,008
  14. Columbus - 892,533
  15. San Francisco - 883,305

