San Antonio parks, pools open for Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re looking to chill out this Memorial Day weekend, San Antonio pools will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Also, residents hoping to burn off the holiday treats can attend Fitness in the Park Program, which offers thousands free fitness classes from martial arts to aquatic fitness.

Appropriate swimwear is required at all pool locations.

Regional pool locations:

Heritage, 1423 Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches

Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha

Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.

