San Antonio photographer sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for child porn

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio photographer was sentenced Monday to 16 years and eight months in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Christopher Alexander Reilly, the owner of Chris Reilly Photography, will be placed on supervised release for a period of 20 years after completing his prison term, federal officials said.

Reilly pleaded guilty in November to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

He admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet onto a computer hard drive in December 2016 and transported child pornography on his laptop computer on a trip from Texas to California in January, federal officials said.

According to court records, a data recovery firm on Jan. 24 reported to the FBI that they discovered videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a computer hard

drive submitted for recovery by Reilly.



Forensic examination of the information contained on the laptop and the external hard drive revealed numerous video and image files depicting young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, officials said.

The external hard drive also contained videos of minor children, taken secretly by Reilly, highlighting the clothed genital areas of the children, as they stretched, walked and engaged in conversation with the suspect, officials said.

