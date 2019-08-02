San Antonio police arrest 2 for triple shooting just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Two suspects accused of shooting three people in a neighborhood just west of downtown San Antonio have been arrested, jail records showed.

Jazzlynn Sierra and Joe Rubio, both 18, are charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Their bail amounts were each set at $100,000.

On July 20, police responded to the 100 block of Tulipan Walk Street after witnesses said they heard as many as 10 gunshots shortly after 6 a.m.

Police found three gunshot victims at the scene. One man was shot in the head and suffered life threatening injuries, while another man was hospitalized with nine gunshot wounds. A woman was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police first identified Sierra, who lives in that apartment complex. After a witness pointed out Sierra in a photo lineup as one of the suspects who fled from the shooting, she was arrested.

Witnesses also positively identified Rubio, who fled from the apartmex complex in a black Nissan Altima, according to the affidavit.

Police are still searching for two other suspects in the case.

