San Antonio police arrest man in connection with brutal beating, stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday after another man was brutally beat and stabbed in a fight.

Emilio Alonzo, 49, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

On Oct. 12, police were called about a man who was stabbed "several times in the back during a fight," according to Alonzo's arrest affidavit.

The victim was assaulted by multiple people, witnesses told police.

One attacker punched Alonzo, another used a long club to strike him and a third attacker stabbed him in the back.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a fractured wrist as a result, according to the affidavit.

After spending several days recovering in the hospital, the victim identified Alonzo as the person who stabbed him. Alonzo admitted stabbing the man, according to the arrest affidavit.

