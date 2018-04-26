Police make arrest in death of man shot twice in head in Motel 6 parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on the South Side.

Michael Henderson, 25, was arrested by police Thursday on a capital murder warrant.

He is believed to be involved in the death of Robert Serna, 33, last Friday morning.

Detectives said at the time of the shooting they believed three people -- a woman and two men -- were involved in Serna’s death.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Friday and found Serna in the back section of the parking lot at the motel, located at Interstate 37 and Hot Wells.

A preliminary police report said the victim had met up with a woman and was talking to her just before he was shot.

The report said two men had been hiding nearby in the parking lot and approached Serna while he spoke with the woman, at which point there was a confrontation and Serna was shot twice in the head.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died soon after his arrival.

All three of the people accused of involvement, including the woman, were referred to in the report as suspects.

The preliminary report did not mention a motive for the killing, but suggested there was some coordination involved on the part of the suspects.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.