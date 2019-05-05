Police: Man stabbed in neck said he was being chased

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed in the back of his neck early Sunday morning.

Police say a man in his early 40s was screaming for help in the 1200 block of Family Tree Drive around 3 a.m Sunday.

He ran to a neighbor's home and said he was being chased by some people, according to police. He then ran off toward his apartment, which was across the street, before collapsing. When police arrived, they saw the man had suffered two stab wounds.

He was taken to San Antonio Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are trying to find out who stabbed the man. They say a witness heard the man arguing with someone outside of the home, but they did not get a look at that person.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call police at 210-207-7273.

