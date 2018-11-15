Man in his 60s found dead in East Side home; police seek person of interest

SAN ANTONIO - A man is his 60s was found dead in his home on the East Side on Thursday afternoon.

The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Burnet Street.

Police said the man was found with blunt force trauma in his living room by family members who hadn’t heard from him since Tuesday.

The man lived in the home with a female. Police don’t know the details of their relationship, but said they had received several calls regarding domestic disputes before. At one point, the man said he did not want to pursue charges against the female.

Police are looking for the female now. She is as a person of interest in the case, they said.

Authorities are combing through the scene to look for more evidence.

