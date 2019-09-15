San Antonio police investigating possible kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Kia Sorrento that may be tied to a kidnapping report.

While police cannot confirm a kidnapping occurred, they are treating the call as one until they know otherwise, they said in an email.

On Saturday afternoon, a witness called police and said he saw a young woman being forced inside the Kia Sorrento by two women and a man outside City Base Entertainment, a movie theater at 2623 SE Military Drive.

The witness provided police with information on the vehicle, a light blue SUV with a Texas license plate, CXT8558.

Police have been unable to locate the vehicle near the theater or at the address the SUV is registered to, they said.

Anyone who spots the car is asked to call 911 immediately.

