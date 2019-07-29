San Antonio police investigating report of shooting at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a report of a shooting at an H-E-B on the East Side.

Calls for service online show police went to the H-E-B in the 6500 block of FM 78 around 4:58 p.m. Monday for a shooting in progress.

At least three units with the San Antonio Fire Department are at the scene for a trauma response, online records show.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

