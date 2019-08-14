SAPD: Argument between 2 couples leads to shooting on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - An argument between two couples led to a shot being fired at one of the couple outside a Southeast Side shopping center, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Police Department went to the shopping center in the 3100 block of SE Military Drive in response to the shooting.

While at the scene, San Antonio police later learned that one of the two couples had threatened the other before driving off in their vehicle and firing a shot at them.

No one was injured in the incident but a vehicle did have a bullet hole, according to police.

San Antonio police said officers are working to gather more information and searching the area to find the people responsible for the shooting.

