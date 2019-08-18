Shooting call west of downtown San Antonio turns into standoff

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting reported west of downtown San Antonio led to a police standoff Saturday night, officers said.

Police received reports of a man being shot in the neck around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sabinas Street. The man's wound is not life threatening, police said, and he is awake and cooperating with detectives.

Police believe the suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in his home on Sabinas Street. The SWAT team and hostage negotiators are responding to the scene.

Police are unsure if there are any other victims in the shooting or whether the suspect is in the house alone.

The scene will remain active until officers are able to bring the suspect into custody.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.