San Antonio police seeking answers in NE Side highway shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for witnesses who might know more about a shooting that appears to have taken place on a Northeast Side highway.

Officers responding to a 911 call after 4 a.m. Friday found the driver inside his bullet-ridden car, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds, police said.

The vehicle had stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of Loop 410 just east of Nacogdoches Road.

"It's also our understanding that there was a passenger in the vehicle that was not struck by gunfire," said Jennifer Rodriguez, a police spokeswoman.

Rodriguez said detectives were attempting to talk to the female passenger, who may have witnessed the shooting.

As of late Friday morning, police have not been able to speak with the driver, who was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his neck and upper body, she said.

According to a sergeant who was at the scene, the victim appeared to be stable when rushed to a hospital.

Detectives stayed at the scene collecting evidence and attempting to get information.

Some important questions about the incident remain unanswered, Rodriguez said.

Early on, investigators said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from some kind of dispute.

"If there was some type of road rage incident or there was an argument that ensued at another location before he got into the vehicle," Rodriguez said, discussing possible scenarios. "Hopefully, maybe a business along the way from the location they left, or where they were coming from, has some type of surveillance video."

