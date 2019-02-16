Police: Driver hits car head-on, runs from scene; 1 in serious condition

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are still looking for a driver who they say caused a head-on collision.

The crash happened at Medical Drive and Horizon Hill Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police say a driver of a pickup truck was driving westbound on Medical Drive. The driver veered into the eastbound lanes and hit an oncoming car, which police say was a Crown Victoria. The car went off the road, and then hit a sign on the side of the road.

Emergency crews responded and needed to use the Jaws of Life to pull the driver out of the car. That driver was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck ran away after the collision and they are still looking for him or her.

