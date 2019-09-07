San Antonio police search for missing children believed to be with biological mother

SAN ANTONIO - Three children were taken from a family member by their biological mother who does not have rights to them, San Antonio police said Saturday.

Police are looking for Amanda Olivarez, 37, and her three children — Boae Santos, 13, Noah Martinez, 7, and Nathan Martinez, 5.

Olivarez does not have rights to the children due to a Child Protective Services order. Police believe the mother may be headed somewhere in the Rio Grande Valley.

Investigators are working to obtain information on Olivarez's vehicle to request an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on the children is asked to call police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.