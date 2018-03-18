Search for missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment discontinued

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The search for GH Cox has been discontinued as of 7:56 p.m. Saturday.

(Previously)

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Authorities said GH Cox was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio driving a silver 2016 Cadillac XTS with Texas license plate JHG3173.

Law enforcement officials believe Cox's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, authorities said.

Cox is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 238 pounds and has brown eyes, is bald and has a deformed left ear. He was wearing a brown plaid long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding Cox's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

