UPDATE: San Antonio police find missing boy safe

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE at 9 a.m.: Juan Daniel has been found and is safe, according to San Antonio police.

Police did not say where the child was found, but thanked residents for their help during the search.

UPDATE: Juan Daniel has been found and is safe! Thank you San Antonio for sharing. https://t.co/K0xxNbqJOO — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) September 21, 2019

PREVIOUS STORY:

San Antonio police have asked for the public's help in locating a 7-year-old boy who was last seen outside his apartment Friday night on the near Northwest Side.

Juan Daniel Hernandez Alvarez was reported missing just after midnight. He was playing with his friends outside the apartment in the 1400 block of Gardina around 8 p.m.

San Antonio police said Juan Daniel was last seen wearing a black Spurs T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

He speaks Spanish and is approximately 3 feet tall and 35 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on Juan Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207 -7660.

