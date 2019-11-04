San Antonio police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old girl who's been missing for more than two weeks.

Natasha Esparza, who may go by the nickname "Natty," was last seen on the city's South Side on Oct. 17 in the 500 block of West Formosa Boulevard, according to the police department.

Natasha has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Natasha has a birthmark on the edge of her right eyelid, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on Natasha's whereabouts is asked to call police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.