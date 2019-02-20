San Antonio police searching for missing 9-year-old child last seen Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 9-year-old child who was last seen in the 500 block of Hoover Avenue on Tuesday.

Isaiah “Ronnie” Hedland, 9, is described as being 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 56 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a mole on the left side of his face.

Isaiah is right-handed with curly ear-top length hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo, white khaki pants and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information on the child is asked to call the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.