San Antonio police seek clues in East Side man's murder

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of an East Side man killed Dec. 29.

Lonnie Franklin, 47, was shot and killed in the doorway of his home on Belinda Lee Street. His car was found parked in the street with the engine still running.

Police said Franklin may have started the car to warm it up and was headed back inside his home when he was attacked.

At the time, investigators said Franklin’s killer must have known where he lived because the killer walked right up to him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.