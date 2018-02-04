San Antonio police seek clues in Westward Drive murder

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for the people responsible for the murder of Julius Peralta.

The 26-year-old father of three was shot and killed after answering a knock at his door Monday night.

The murder happened at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.

Police said three masked men were waiting on the other side of the door when Peralta opened it and then the gunmen opened fire.

"Vengeance is God's. It belongs to God. I do believe that this will be brought to light and the people that did this, they will be persecuted. They will just understand the effect that this has made on the family," said Abigail Rivera.

Family members held a fundraiser Saturday to help Peralta’s family. Peralta’s sister-in-law said he was a stay-at-home dad who was devoted to his children. She said she’s forgiven the shooters and is leaving the punishment up to God.

Anyone who has information about the murder is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

