SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need the public’s help to track down a suspected serial robber.

Police said a man robbed a business on Bandera Road on Saturday, and he may be responsible for several other robberies.

The San Antonio Police Department posted pictures of the man, who has long dreadlocks, on its Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

