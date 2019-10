SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store on the Northwest Side.

Police said he robbed the Circle K on De Zavala Road near JV Bacon Parkway on Wednesday.

The man reportedly went into the store, took several items and then ran out while displaying a handgun.

Police said the man took off in a red SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.