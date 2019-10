SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 76-year-old man who is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires a doctor's care and who was last seen on the East Side.

Police said Javier Ruiz was last seen in the 1100 block of Upland Road. He was wearing a blue and maroon shirt, khaki pants and Crocs shoes.

Ruiz also uses a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

