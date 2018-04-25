San Antonio police seek pair accused of breaking into gas station north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for two men wanted in connection with a gas station burglary.

Investigators said the two men broke into the Chevron on North St. Mary’s Street at East Euclid Avenue on April 9.

Authorities said the pair got away with cigarettes and lottery tickets. They also tried to break into the ATM but had no luck.

Those with information about the burglary should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

