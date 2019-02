SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a woman who's a person of interest in a theft investigation.

Police posted a picture of the woman on their Facebook page, hoping someone can help identify her.

The woman speaks with a foreign accent, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Bike Patrol Office at 210-207-7764.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.